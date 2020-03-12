Coronavirus: Measures put in place by Midlands and Shropshire venues to prevent spread of Covid-19

It's business as usual for venues across the area, with live events set to continue as normal with new measures, such as hand sanitizer stations, being implemented.

Some artists have cancelled upcoming tours visiting the area, including American singer/songwriter and YouTube star Poppy.

The Big Bang Fair, set to take place at Birmingham NEC from March 11 to 14, has also been cancelled.

Further afield, both Coachella and Stagecoach festivals have been postponed until October due to the virus.

The double postponement follows the cancellation of the South By Southwest festival in Austin, Texas, for the first time in 34 years as the entertainment industry grapples with the spread of coronavirus.

Local festivals, including Download Festival, Bloodstock Festival, Solihull SummerFest, Moseley Folk and Arts Festival, Staffs Fest and MADE Festival are still set to go ahead.

Spectators wearing masks to protect against coronavirus outside the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey

Advertising

Stars such as Madonna, Miley Cyrus, Stormzy, Mariah Carey, Avril Lavigne, Marilyn Manson, Green Day, Slipknot, Pearl Jam and more have cancelled shows across the globe, primarily in Asia, to make efforts to contain the spread.

Film premieres, such as the latest James Bond instalment No Time To Die and Peter Rabbit 2, have been delayed.

China and Italy, two of the countries hardest hit by the Covid-19 outbreak, have closed all cinemas in an attempt to control the virus.

Ireland's government has cancelled all St Patrick's Day parades, including Dublin's, and Tokyo’s Nakameguro district cancelled its annual Cherry Blossom Festival.

Advertising

One of the world’s largest international book festivals, The London Book Fair, was forced to cancel amid coronavirus worries.

The annual TED Conference in Vancouver will now either be held virtually or postponed until July.

Other large-scale events that have been cancelled include the ASCAP Experience, RuPaul's DragCon LA, New York City Half Marathon, E3, Prague Film Festival, Facebook F8 Developers Conference, Seattle's Emerald City Comic Con and 2020 BNP Paribas Open among others.

Disney+ axed its two-day European press launch in London this week as a number of media attendees cancelled, and will now promote the streaming service online.

The outbreak is affecting sporting events too. Formula One's Chinese Grand Prix has been postponed because of the outbreak, and the Ladies Professional Golf Association cancelled three tournaments in Asia.

FIFA postponed the Asian qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, and the matches have not yet been rescheduled.

There have been more than 89,000 cases and over 3,100 deaths worldwide due to the newest coronavirus strain.

There have been confirmed cases in more than 60 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

For information on upcoming shows in venues across the Midlands and Shropshire, see our round-up of information below:

Birmingham NEC, Arena Birmingham and Resorts World Arena

A series of shows at Birmingham NEC have been cancelled or rescheduled in a bid to contain coronavirus.

A spokesperson for the NEC Group, said: “Our principal concern is for the welfare of our customers, visitors and staff.

"We are closely monitoring the advice of WHO, Public Health England (PHE) and local government in relation to coronavirus and its impact on events.

"We have established a series of precautionary measures in accordance with such advice and will adapt these measures and our policies if this advice changes.

"In the meantime, we are continuing to support customers to enable them to run their events.

“Where we have been approached about the potential rescheduling of certain events, we are working with those customers to deal with such requests on a case by case basis.

"Details of those that have rescheduled or cancelled their events can be found on our venue websites.”

The Big Bang Fair, set to take place at Birmingham NEC from March 11 to 14, has been cancelled.

A representative from the event said: "We have been actively monitoring and following advice about the novel coronavirus Covid-19 over the past weeks.

"The unique nature of The Big Bang Fair - an indoor, hands-on interactive event for tens of thousands of young people, their teachers and parents from across the UK - means that we feel this is the most appropriate decision to take at this time."

Other shows at Birmingham NEC that have been postponed include the Photography and Video Show, European Neuro Convention, The Dementia Care and Nursing Expo, Medical Imaging Convention, Naidex 2020, The Oncology Convention and the Smart Home for Assisted Living event.

For more information on Birmingham NEC, click here. For more information on Arena Birmingham, click here. For more information on the Resorts World Arena, click here.

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre

Shows will continue to take place as usual at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre with measures put in place by staff to ensure safety.

Vicky Price, associate director at the venue, said: “Official advice states that there is currently no clear rationale to cancel theatre events and at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre productions and other events will continue to take place as scheduled.

"We are following NHS and government guidelines as well as advice from UK Theatre.

"Staff at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre have been issued with guidance for precautionary hygiene practice and we are increasing provision for hand sanitisers in all front of house areas at the theatre.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and follow government recommendations for public buildings.”

A packed season is coming to the Lichfield Street theatre, with performances of SIX, On Your Feet!, Blood Brothers, Curtains and more.

For more information, click here.

Birmingham Hippodrome

Theatre-goers will be able to enjoy shows as normal at Birmingham Hippodrome.

A spokesperson from the venue said: “Birmingham Hippodrome has been closely monitoring the situation regarding coronavirus.

"This is a rapidly evolving situation and we will continue to follow guidance from with Public Health England (PHE) and WHO.

"At present, all events at Birmingham Hippodrome are going ahead as planned and the venue remains fully open."

The Book of Mormon is currently enjoying a successful run at the venue until March 28, in which more than 40,000 tickets have been brought.

Other hit shows set to take place include Message In A Bottle, Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Mamma Mia!, Bring It On: The Musical, Les Miserables, SIX, The Phantom of the Opera, Sister Act and Hairspray among others.

For more information, click here.

The Alexandra Theatre, Birmingham

Precautionary measures have been put in place at Birmingham's Alexandra Theatre as shows are set to go on as planned.

A statement from the venue said: At Ambassador Theatre Group all of our venues are open and we look forward to welcoming audiences.

"The health and safety of our audiences is our priority, so we are monitoring the situation closely and following all government advice.

"We have also implemented a number of precautionary measures in all of our venues, including The Alexandra, such as providing additional soap and alcohol-based hand gel throughout, and increasing the frequency of our deep cleaning."

Shows heading to the venue over the coming weeks include What's In A Name?, Everybody's Talking About Jamie, The Woman in Black, Riverdance and more.

Dita Von Teese, who comes to The Alexandra Theatre as part of the Glamonatrix tour on April 18, released a statement about her upcoming European shows.

The 'queen of burlesque' said: "As governments make decisions to restrict events and limit flight destinations, there is less certainty for the Glamonatrix tour in Europe. ⁣

"At the moment, we are waiting to get more news from our promoting partners in each territory. ⁣

"Normally, I live by the showbiz mantra 'the show must go on', and in all my years of performing, I have personally never cancelled a show, and the same stands true here, as I wait to see what the governments and my promoters decide. ⁣

"I would never want to risk the well-being of my fans or my cast and crew, and so I thank you for your patience as we await more information about the status of the Europe tour dates."

For more information, click here.⁣

Birmingham Repertory Theatre

As yet, Birmingham REP has not released a statement discussing measures and show cancellations.

The theatre recently announced its new season of shows, with highlights including the world premiere of Lolita Chakrabarti's Calmer, new musical adaptation Breakfast on Pluto, seasonal offering Nativity! The Musical and more.

Other shows include Something Rotten!, The Snowman, Gatsby, Noughts and Crosses, Beast Trilogy, Bright Places, Life Is No Laughing Matter, Jack and the Beanstalk, Yours Sincerely, and Seven Methods of Killing Kylie Jenner.

For more information, click here.

Birmingham O2 Academy and O2 Institute

Birmingham's O2 Academy and O2 Institute has released information in regards to security protocols in light of the Covid-19 outbreak.

A statement from the Academy Music Group says: "At this time, all shows and events are going ahead as planned.

"Please be assured that the safety and health of all staff and visitors, is our main priority and we are implementing recommendations and instructions appropriately.

"We are closely monitoring official guidance from the WHO, PHE, Public Health Scotland (PHS), UK government and local public health authorities and are working with event promoters and organisers as information evolves.

"The ongoing safety of our customers, staff and performers is of absolute paramount importance, so if you’re visiting one of our venues, please take a moment to read the below information.

"Our management and security teams regularly review procedure and protocol with all staff.

"As with every live event, all arrangements are in continuous consultation and review with local authorities and the police.

"There are lots of things that go on behind the scenes, too: training exercises; new security measures – so please be patient if things take a little longer than you’re used to.

"Our venues are monitored at all times, but please can we ask for your help by arriving in good time, as we carry out security searches on entry.

"If at any time you see or hear anything untoward, please speak to a member of our team – we’re here to help.

"Please plan ahead and do your best to travel as lightly as possible.

"Searches are in place, and we really don’t want to slow you down getting in.

"So if you really, really need to bring a bag, please make sure that it’s small, less than laptop size or just a small handbag."

Poppy, who was due to perform at Birmingham's O2 Academy 2 on March 14, has postponed her upcoming headline tour.

The star tweeted: “Due to several local governments in Europe shutting down live engagements, I am being forced to postpone the UK and EU leg of my I DISAGREE tour.

“All tickets will remain valid and new dates announced as soon as possible.”

For more information on O2 Academy Birmingham, click here. For more information on O2 Institute Birmingham, click here.

Birmingham Town Hall and Symphony Hall

All shows remain scheduled to go ahead at Birmingham Town Hall and Symphony Hall amid the spread of coronavirus.

A spokesperson from the venue said: “We are pleased to confirm performances and events will continue as scheduled.

"Hand sanitisers are available for use before entering the auditoriums.

“This is an evolving situation and we continue to monitor government advice on how to minimise the potential spread of coronavirus.”

March will see performances from the likes of Stewart Lee, Jamie Cullum, Susan Boyle, David Baddiel, and the Banff Mountain Film Festival.

For more information, click here.

Birmingham International Convention Centre

Birmingham ICC will continue to host events amid growing cases of Covid-19, following advice closely from a number of sources.

A statement released by the venue says: "Our principal concern is for the welfare of our customers, visitors and staff.

"We are closely monitoring the advice of WHO, PHE and local government in relation to coronavirus and its impact on events.

"We have established a series of precautionary measures in accordance with such advice and will adapt these measures and our policies if this advice changes.

"In the meantime, we are continuing to support customers to enable them to run their events.

"Where we have been approached about the potential rescheduling of certain events, we are working with those customers to deal with such requests on a case by case basis."

For more information, click here.

Dudley Borough Halls

Shows are set to go ahead as scheduled at Dudley Town Hall, Stourbridge Town Hall, and Halesowen Cornbow Hall.

Deborah Harkins, director of public health and wellbeing at Dudley Council, said: “At the moment it’s business as usual within all council buildings and facilities.

"We are currently in the containment phase and are detecting early cases, following up close contacts and supporting people to self-isolate.

"We continue to work closely with PHE and NHS partners at a regional and national level to monitor the situation and will take action as required to help minimise the spread of infection.

“While the risk to public health remains low, it’s really important we all follow the simple steps to help protect ourselves and others.

"This includes washing our hands regularly and always carrying tissues and using them to catch coughs and sneezes, and bin them immediately.

“We would urge anyone showing any symptoms of the virus to not visit their GP surgery or hospital but to contact 111 online for advice.”

This month will see a sold-out performance from Boyzlife as well as shows from Josh Widdicombe, Mitch Benn and more.

For more information, click here.

Stafford Gatehouse Theatre

Stafford Gatehouse Theatre

No events have been cancelled at Stafford Gatehouse Theatre, with an altered cleaning schedule in place to keep theatre-goers safe.

A representative from the venue said: "We are following the latest guidance from PHE and are actively encouraging our staff and customers to follow the current guidelines.

"We have adjusted our cleaning schedule accordingly, we are following advice from UK Theatre, Equity and other theatre related organisations.

"We have not cancelled any events currently and we will continue to closely monitor the situation and any changes in the guidance coming out from PHE and will react accordingly."

Upcoming shows at the popular venue include Girls Just Wanna Have Fun, David Harper: Unexpected Tales, Lipstick On Your Collar, and Stafford Shakespeare Festival 2020.

For more information, click here.

Lichfield Garrick Theatre

Productions will continue to take place as scheduled at Lichfield Garrick Theatre at this time.

A statement posted online says: "At this time, there are currently no clear grounds to cancel theatre events, so productions and other events will continue to take place as scheduled at the Lichfield Garrick.

"This is in line with NHS and government guidelines as well as advice from UK Theatres.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and follow the government recommendations for public buildings.

"Any updates will be posted here and on our social media channels."

Highlights coming to the venue include Alfie Boe and Michael Ball: Back Together Again, The Tempest, Walking To Jerusalem, Rachel Parris, an evening with Whitesnake's Bernie Marsden, and seasonal panto Peter Pan.

For more information, click here.

Newhampton Arts Centre, Wolverhampton

All live events and classes are set to go ahead at Wolverhampton's Newhampton Arts Centre.

A statement from the venue posted on social media said: "All concerts, events, classes and meetings are currently going ahead as scheduled.

"There is currently no government advice to cancel events due to the coronavirus.

"We are following PHE guidelines as well as advice from the local authority.

"We will continue to monitor the situation closely and follow government recommendations for events and public buildings.

"Please check our social media feeds and website for updates."

The Dunkley Street venue hosts a range of events, from live music events to quiz nights and classes including drama, dance, fitness, visual arts and more.

For more information, click here.

Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury’s Theatre Severn

Theatre Severn will not cancel any upcoming shows and is following government guidelines as the situation progresses.

Rachel Robinson, Shropshire Council’s director of public health, said: “Shropshire Council is not currently asking buildings to close; theatres or leisure centres.

"We are continuing to follow government guidelines. As the situation changes we will proactively update people.”

A statement on the theatre website says: "Current official advice states that there is no clear reason for closing public events.

"Therefore, all forthcoming events at Theatre Severn and the Old Market Hall are due to go ahead as scheduled and standard terms and conditions are applicable.

"All venue staff have been issued with guidance to prevent catching and spreading the virus and audiences are asked to follow the latest hygiene advice at all times.

"We continue to follow advice from the World Health Organisation and Public Health England, and from local government to follow recommendations for public buildings."

Shows scheduled to take place at the Frankwell Quay venue include Josie Long, Rapunzel, Dial M For Murder, Roald Dahl and The Imagination Seekers and more.

Recently, the theatre remained open despite severe flood warnings in place in the area due to storms.

For more information, click here.

The Place, Telford

Telford theatre The Place has no plans to cancel or postpone shows at present.

A spokesperson for Telford and Wrekin Council said: "We are continuing to follow national guidance and have no current plans to cancel any shows at the theatre or planned events.

"We will be monitoring the situation and will continue to follow government recommendations."

Stars set to perform at the venue in the coming weeks include Ed Byrne, Jim Davidson, Jimmy Buckley, Josh Widdicombe and more.

Hit shows heading to the area include Circus of Horrors, Telford Sings, Oh! What A Night, and The Ladyboys of Bangkok among others.

For more information, click here.

Telford International Centre

Telford International Centre

Extra signage, bottles of hand sanitiser and more has been put in place at Telford International Centre amid the coronavirus outbreak.

A statement on the Telford International Centre (TIC) website says: "While the UK risk level for novel coronavirus has now been increased from low to moderate the actual risk to individuals remains low.

"As such TIC remains open and all events are taking place as planned, unless we have been advised otherwise by the event organiser directly and this information will be posted on to our website and where appropriate communicated via social media.

"TIC will continue to follow best practice advice from a range of agencies including: the UK government, the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), PHE and the Association of Event Venues (AEV).

"Until any change in advice, all events at Telford International Centre will be going ahead as planned, unless we have been advised otherwise by the event organiser directly.

"We encourage everyone who comes to TIC to make sure they follow correct personal hygiene procedures.

"We take advice and guidance from PHE and the UK government with regards to any major health outbreak. The current guidance with regards to Covid-19 is ‘business as usual’.

"Across TIC and the wider Southwater Event Group, we have put in place additional measures for all of our employees and our customers to make sure that good personal hand hygiene is followed and awareness of what to do is clear.

"Additional signage and bottles of hand sanitiser have been introduced in to areas where soap and water is not readily available, to make it even easier for everyone to clean their hands.

"Staff, exhibitors and visitors are being encouraged to maintain good hand, respiratory and personal hygiene by employing the wider Catch It. Bin It. Kill It campaign, and we are fully supportive of the new government-backed public awareness campaign, making use of promotional materials in the venue and group hotels.

"We have a specialist outbreak planning team on-site, supported by senior managers from across the group who are continually monitoring the situation.

"TIC also operates a robust, professional cleaning schedule which includes regular cleaning of toilet facilities and all public and event spaces.

"We also have on-site first aid responders and a dedicated first aid room.

"Finally, the most important precaution everyone can take it to observe good personal hygiene, including washing your hands more frequently and for at least 20 seconds each time."

For more information, click here.