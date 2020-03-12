Birmingham's Bear Grylls Adevnture to host first Accessibility Day

Taking place on Wednesday, June 17, the event will remove the barriers for anyone with disability as part of its commitment to 'giving everyone the opportunity to conquer things they’ve always dreamed of'.

Open from 9am until 6.30pm, visitors can enjoy the Accessibility Day with a 40 per cent discount off all tickets, allowing them to climb, dive, fly, zip, leap, scramble and explore as they take on some of the attraction's adventure challenged.

For anyone requiring a carer, the attraction also provides free of charge entry.

Lucy Wood at the Bear Grylls Adventure. Pictures from: fourwheeledwonderwoman.com

The supportive team on the day will also provide tailored one-to-one briefings on each of the 10 action-packed tasks,.

The Bear Grylls Adventure has regular visitors with varying disabilities who don’t let anything hold them back, such as the T-shirt Twins - Lauren Bean and John Churcher - two friends who share a passion for all things adventure.

John has a rare condition which affects his sight and hearing with him having three per cent vision and 50 per cent hearing.

John, with the support of Lauren, completed the climbing walls, iFly and Dive at the attraction.

Another recent visitor was Lucy, the self proclaimed 'four-wheeled wonder woman', who pushed herself out of her comfort zone to visit the attraction and complete the archery, iFly, Assault Course, Fear Zone and snorkelling aided by the attraction’s team of specialists.

Sarah Whittaker, senior marketing manager, at The Bear Grylls Adventure, said “The ethos of the attraction is to challenge yourself and try something new, and the Accessibility Day will encourage those who might of thought the attraction wasn’t for them, enabling them to overcome their fears and challenge themselves.

"Our adventures are for anyone – anything is possible at The Bear Grylls Adventure.”

For more information, click here.