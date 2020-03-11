Pint-sized pygmy arrives at zoo

Scotty’s Donkeys and Animal Park, in Norton, near Shifnal, welcomed a small addition to its family on Sunday – a goat measuring just seven inches tall.

Owner Tony Scott and his daughter, Sarah, said it was an exciting time for them as spring at the park was well underway.

Tony Scott, from Scotty's Donkey and Animal Park, Norton, with a new born baby pygmy goat. He believes it is the smallest one they have ever seen as it stands at only seven inches tall

“It is a very, very exciting time for us because we breed them here so we see mom and dad and watch them all through the pregnancy,” Sarah said. “Pygmy goats are the smallest breed of goat and we breed them here at the farm so people can come and see them.

“The newborn’s dad is called Bubbles. Sadly this is a little orphan so Tony and his wife are going to hand rear him themselves.

“He has to be fed every three hours as you would a little baby.”

Sarah said pygmy goats are known for their mischievous personality.

“They are very friendly and mischievous and very good escape artists, jumpers and climbers.” The baby pygmy goat was born on Sunday at lunch time, around 1.30pm.

Sarah added: “We are raising the goat ourselves and not only do we bottle feed the goats, we also bottle feed the lambs.

“That will be going on for the next 10 weeks and people can come and feed them for £1 a bottle.

“Feeding times are at 11.30am and 3.30pm everyday. It is spring time so we are seeing baby rabbits, guinea pigs and maybe even some more goats.”