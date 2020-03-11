Menu

Advertising

Historic cliff railway’s motor rewound

Bridgnorth | Attractions | Published:

The electric motor that runs Bridgnorth's historic cliff railway will be re-installed today.

Bridgnorth Cliff Railway

The cliff railway is due to open again on Friday after being closed since March 2 closure for vital maintenance work.

The motor itself was taken out over the weekend and was re-wound at West Midlands Rewinds' Kidderminster depot.

Malvern Tipping, owner of the cliff railway, said: "The motor had to be stripped down before being winched up through a trap door into the High Town station ticket hall. Not only is it being wound, it is being totally overhauled.

"The cliff railway is due to open on schedule this Friday."

Attractions Entertainment Bridgnorth entertainment Bridgnorth Local Hubs News

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News