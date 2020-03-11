Historic cliff railway’s motor rewound

The cliff railway is due to open again on Friday after being closed since March 2 closure for vital maintenance work.

The motor itself was taken out over the weekend and was re-wound at West Midlands Rewinds' Kidderminster depot.

Malvern Tipping, owner of the cliff railway, said: "The motor had to be stripped down before being winched up through a trap door into the High Town station ticket hall. Not only is it being wound, it is being totally overhauled.

"The cliff railway is due to open on schedule this Friday."