Call to showcase best of town at Whitchurch market

By Charlotte Bentley | Whitchurch | Attractions | Published:

Whitchurch Makers Market is hoping to bring in more footfall to the town and showcase the creative talent on offer.

The market has been running for three years but organisers are trying to encourage more traders to take part and celebrate the good old days of markets.

Victoria Crane, event manager at Whitchurch Makers Market, said they want to bring the same vitality to the town as other places where markets are booming.

"It is about trying to get people back into the high street," she said.

"In other towns, where the market has really picked up, it is vibrant and it feels like the olden days – we want to create that feeling for Whitchurch.

"We always try and encourage the market to be as local as possible. We really want to showcase local Whitchurch and Shropshire traders and artists."

Victoria said the team is looking for new traders to get involved as they don't want to lose the specialists and experts on our high streets.

"It is an opportunity to showcase local bakers, makers, artists and designers and it has been going now for a couple of years," she said.

"We are always on the look-out for new traders to get involved, someone with a passion for something to get in touch with us.

"Food goes down very well here. Whitchurch is definitely a foodie town and the street food we have is always very popular.

"They are also passionate for arts and crafts, and the jewellery sold here is very popular. It is nice to have a community market, it is a good way for local people to get a customer base."

She added that in other towns, traders have set up shops there after becoming a success at the market, therefore brining in vital money to the town's economy.

The makers market was set up in 2011 and the Whitchurch market was set up three years ago in conjunction with the town council.

Victoria added: "It is a good thing and it is well supported here but we want to grow it further.

"When I was growing up we would spend Saturday going to our local high street picking up bits.

"But times are changing – the way our high streets are changing and online shopping is increasing, means markets are important."

