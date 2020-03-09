'Love Ludlow' campaign to boost tourism

The Destination Ludlow Partnership (DLP) has created the ‘Love Ludlow’ campaign, which it will launch at the Shropshire Hills Tourism Expo at Ludlow Castle on March 30.

DLP chair, Tish Dockerty, said: "There is no grant support for the tourism sector and as a group of businesses and organisations we have identified a number of projects we would like to undertake to improve the town’s welcome and help attract new visitors to Ludlow. The Love Ludlow campaign will allow us to raise funds and move forward in a coordinated approach."

The DLP is organising a number of events that will help raise funds for the campaign including a 'Foodie Quiz' at Ludlow Brewery on May 21, a Ludlow fashion show and a historical quiz.

The group is aiming to spend money raised on new orientation maps for visitors and interpretation boards. A survey of existing boards is being undertaken and suggestions for new ones and locations are being identified.

At the launch event at Ludlow Castle, the DLP will reveal a short promotional film which it commissioned from local film makers SMN. The film will be available to local businesses to host and share on social media to help promote the town. The new Ludlow Guide website, managed by Ludlow Chamber of Commerce, will be launched at the same event.

Founded and supported by Ludlow Chamber of Commerce, the DLP has links with other tourism bodies in the county and the Marches area.

The group has formed a founders club that will help kick start the campaign. Businesses and organisations that have joined the founders club so far include Ludlow Castle, Ludlow Town Council, Feathers Hotel, Bill’s Café and Morris Leisure.

Those that would like to find out more information about the campaign can contact Tish Dockerty at tish.dockerty@tdky.co.uk