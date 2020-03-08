Crufts 2020: Watch the final day of the Birmingham NEC event LIVE - with pictures and video

About 27,000 dogs are expected to have attended the 2020 Crufts show, with more than 200 different breeds of dogs vying for a place in the Best in Show final.

As well as today's Best in Show final, terrier and hound day will also see the medical detection dogs display, dog activities display and the flyball team final.

Other events include the agility championship final, group judging and presentation, and Friends for Life.

