Crufts 2020: Watch the final day of the Birmingham NEC event LIVE - with pictures and video

By Rebecca Sayce | Attractions | Published:

Today we will find out which dog will be crowned Best in Show at this year's Crufts at Birmingham NEC.

Today is the final day of Crufts 2020

About 27,000 dogs are expected to have attended the 2020 Crufts show, with more than 200 different breeds of dogs vying for a place in the Best in Show final.

WATCH the event LIVE here:

Day 4 Live | Crufts 2020

As well as today's Best in Show final, terrier and hound day will also see the medical detection dogs display, dog activities display and the flyball team final.

Other events include the agility championship final, group judging and presentation, and Friends for Life.

See our pictures from the event here:

Check out some of the top tweets here:

