Advertising
Crufts 2020: Watch the final day of the Birmingham NEC event LIVE - with pictures and video
Today we will find out which dog will be crowned Best in Show at this year's Crufts at Birmingham NEC.
About 27,000 dogs are expected to have attended the 2020 Crufts show, with more than 200 different breeds of dogs vying for a place in the Best in Show final.
WATCH the event LIVE here:
READ MORE:
- Crufts 2020: Highlights of day three at Birmingham NEC - with pictures and video
- Crufts 2020: Highlights of day two at Birmingham NEC - with pictures and video
- Crufts 2020: Highlights of day one at Birmingham NEC - with pictures and video
As well as today's Best in Show final, terrier and hound day will also see the medical detection dogs display, dog activities display and the flyball team final.
Other events include the agility championship final, group judging and presentation, and Friends for Life.
READ MORE:
Advertising
- Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt in Birmingham to launch Crufts 2020 - in pictures
- Crufts 2020: Full list of arena competitions, displays and times, plus other top events
- Crufts 2020: Top barking mad facts about the Birmingham event
- From puppy prizes to most popular breeds: We take a look at the Best in Show winners through the years at Crufts
- Crufts 2020: Can you name these unusual dog breeds?
- Crufts 2020: Inspirational dogs and their owners up for Friends For Life award
- Like owner like dog: Choosing the right breed for your lifestyle
- Could your dog have its day? How to get into dog showing
- Shampoo, shears and strict handling: GroomArts' Laura Campanella shares her top tips to get your dog ready for Crufts
- Every dog needs a bit of pampering: What it's like to be a dog groomer
- It's noisy and it's fast: Welcome to the world of flyball
- 'Every time I go out, I buy things for Tinkerbell': Luxury life of Staffordshire lottery winners' dogs
See our pictures from the event here:
Check out some of the top tweets here:
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.