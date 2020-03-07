Advertising
Crufts 2020: Watch day three of the Birmingham NEC event LIVE - with pictures and video
Handsome hounds will compete at Crufts today for the third day of the event dedicated to working and pastoral breeds.
The main arena will host competitions such as agility and flyball.
Other events include the International Junior Handling Competition, as well as the final of Scruffts.
READ MORE:
- Crufts 2020: Highlights of day two at Birmingham NEC - with pictures and video
- Crufts 2020: Highlights of day one at Birmingham NEC - with pictures and video
WATCH the event LIVE here:
The canine extravaganza at Birmingham NEC runs until Sunday.
READ MORE:
Advertising
- Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt in Birmingham to launch Crufts 2020 - in pictures
- Crufts 2020: Full list of arena competitions, displays and times, plus other top events
- Crufts 2020: Top barking mad facts about the Birmingham event
- From puppy prizes to most popular breeds: We take a look at the Best in Show winners through the years at Crufts
- Crufts 2020: Can you name these unusual dog breeds?
- Crufts 2020: Inspirational dogs and their owners up for Friends For Life award
- Like owner like dog: Choosing the right breed for your lifestyle
- Could your dog have its day? How to get into dog showing
- Shampoo, shears and strict handling: GroomArts' Laura Campanella shares her top tips to get your dog ready for Crufts
- Every dog needs a bit of pampering: What it's like to be a dog groomer
- It's noisy and it's fast: Welcome to the world of flyball
- 'Every time I go out, I buy things for Tinkerbell': Luxury life of Staffordshire lottery winners' dogs
Take a look at our gallery of pictures from the event:
Crufts organisers have also been publishing highlights from the day to social media.
Check out some of the top tweets here:
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.