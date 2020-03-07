Menu

Crufts 2020: Watch day three of the Birmingham NEC event LIVE - with pictures and video

Published:

Handsome hounds will compete at Crufts today for the third day of the event dedicated to working and pastoral breeds.

An American Cocker Spaniel on show at the Birmingham National Exhibition Centre (NEC) on the second day of the Crufts Dog Show

The main arena will host competitions such as agility and flyball.

Other events include the International Junior Handling Competition, as well as the final of Scruffts.

WATCH the event LIVE here:

Day 3 Live | Crufts 2020

The canine extravaganza at Birmingham NEC runs until Sunday.

Take a look at our gallery of pictures from the event:

Crufts organisers have also been publishing highlights from the day to social media.

Check out some of the top tweets here:

