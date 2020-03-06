Bad boy! Hilarious rescue dog steals hearts of audience during disastrous agility course run at Crufts

The Carpathian-Mioritic cross was seen running wild at the Birmingham NEC show in hilarious footage posted to the Crufts Twitter page.

Kratu at Crufts in 2018

Kratu sent the crowd into fits of laughter as he tackled the obstacles without much success, hiding in a tunnel and ignoring jumps.

At the end of his run, the lovable pooch stole one of the jumps and proceeded to run around the course with his handler chasing behind.

The lovable hound became the star of last year's Crufts after a similarly mischievous run during the rescue dogs agility course, a non-competitive category where the animals take their time to complete the circuit.

Guided by handler Tessa Eagle Swan, Kratu wreaked havoc on the course, described by commentators as 'quite a character'.

Kratu The Happy-Go-Lucky Rescue Dog Has A Mind Of His Own | Crufts 2019

He also competed in Crufts 2018, filmed wandering around an assault course in bemusement.

The first ever Romanian rescue assistant dog, Kratu was brought to the UK to be treated after a 'traumatic' start to life, and received behavioural training at Wood Green animal centre.

In 2018 he became one of the limited support dogs to be allowed into the European Parliament, and is now an ambassador for support-dog training.

Dashing dogs are going head-to-head in a series of contests today at the second day of Crufts.

Kratu at Crufts

The Birmingham NEC event, which runs till Sunday, will see the main arena host competitions such as agility, heelwork to music and flyball.

