Pop up Staffordshire dog spa offers treat for pooches travelling to Crufts

Located by Roadchef Norton Canes on the M6 Toll, the #MotorwayMutts spa aims to gibe travelling pets a break from their journey to the world's largest dog show.

Set up by the motorway service area operator, it joins their existing pet services including dog walking facilities and pet-friendly hotels.

Golden Retrievers Hugo and Huxley at the launch of a pop-up spa designed for dogs to use on their way to this year's Crufts, at Roadchef in Norton Canes

Crufts is set to take place until Sunday at Birmingham NEC.

The event will see dozens of contests take place each day, as well as stalls and demonstrations.

Lloyd the Italian Greyhound/Whippet cross with groomer Valter Andrade at the launch of a pop-up spa designed for dogs to use on their way to this year's Crufts, at Roadchef in Norton Canes

The event will be looking to attract more than 150,000 people and will be home to 27,000 dogs of many various breeds, including a debut of two new breeds - the barbet and the harrier.

