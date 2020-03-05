Advertising
Pop up Staffordshire dog spa offers treat for pooches travelling to Crufts
A pop-up dog spa in Staffordshire has been sprucing up pooches heading to this year's Crufts in Birmingham.
Located by Roadchef Norton Canes on the M6 Toll, the #MotorwayMutts spa aims to gibe travelling pets a break from their journey to the world's largest dog show.
Set up by the motorway service area operator, it joins their existing pet services including dog walking facilities and pet-friendly hotels.
Crufts is set to take place until Sunday at Birmingham NEC.
The event will see dozens of contests take place each day, as well as stalls and demonstrations.
The event will be looking to attract more than 150,000 people and will be home to 27,000 dogs of many various breeds, including a debut of two new breeds - the barbet and the harrier.
For more information and to buy tickets, click here.
Most Read
'It takes your breath away': Crowds gather for official unveiling of Knife Angel in Telford - with pictures
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.