Crufts 2020: Watch day one at the Birmingham NEC event LIVE - with pictures and videos

The NEC event, which runs until Sunday, will see dozens of contests take place each day, as well as stalls and demonstrations.

Day one is dedicated to toy and utility dogs. The first day will also include agility demonstrations, the East Anglian Staffordshire bull terrier display, flyball, the West Midlands police display, vulnerable breeds competition final and more.

The event will be looking to attract more than 150,000 people and will be home to 27,000 dogs of many various breeds, including a debut of two new breeds - the Barbet and the Harrier.

These four legged friends will be competing in numerous disciplines and for the ultimate best in show prize, other competitions include a public vote for the country's favourite crossbreed 'scruffts'.

Visitors can also expect to have a shopping spree whilst attending the event, with more than 400 stalls to shop from including dog food, toys, beds and outdoor clothing for their beloved pets.