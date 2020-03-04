Shampoo, sheers and strict handling: GroomArts' Laura Campanella shares her top tips to get your dog ready for Crufts

The show, which runs from Thursday, March 5, to Sunday, March 8, returns for its 129th year showcasing 222 of the country's dog breeds.

But, when it comes to preparing a dog for Crufts, there is far more involved than simply taking your show piece to the groomers a week before the big day.

Getting a dog ready can take months of preparation, from getting them used to the show ring to making sure their coat is groomed to the correct standard.

GroomArts' Laura Campanella shares her top tips to get your dog ready for Crufts

Laura Campanella, styling director for GroomArts, has garnered a reputation as one of the UK's best and most loved groomers.

Laura is an expert in hand stripping, understanding and treating skin conditions, delivering high standards in customer service, creative and breed standard colouring, animal behaviour, styling pure breeds and cross breeds.

Terriers, spaniels, poodles, bichion frise’ and Tibetan terriers, coton de tuléar are all breeds in her portfolio.

Below, she shares her top tips on making sure your dog is ready to hit the ring:

Pictures from: GroomArts

Does your dog fit the bill?

Before entering Crufts it’s important to remember that you need to have a pedigree dog aged at least six months old, and be a registered member of the UK Kennel Club, she advises.

The Kennel Club rules can change, so it’s well worth keeping up to speed with the latest developments in order to be sure that you know what the judges are looking for - and have a better chance of winning the trophy,.

The Best in Show competition doesn’t include mixed breeds like cavachons or Cockapoos. But the good news is that there is Scruffts, which is an event especially for crossbreed dogs.

Any breed can enter agility or flyball events at Crufts if they are active enough.

Expert handling is key

One of the main elements the judges keep an eye out for is correct handling of your dog in the show ring.

You can attend regular ringcraft groups before entering any shows in order to train your dog to walk correctly on the lead.

By doing this, you’ll improve the confidence of both you and your pooch and give yourselves a better chance of success in the ring.

It takes more than a trip to the groomers

There’s far more to preparing a dog for Crufts than just heading to the groomers.

It can take months of preparation, from making sure their coat is up to standard to getting them used to the show ring.

It’s especially important with curly or silky-coated breeds, like Cocker Spaniels or Poodles, to bathe them every fortnight, brush their coat frequently and get them groomed often.

This makes sure the coat grows in nice and thick and keeps it clean and knot-free ahead of Crufts. The last thing you want is last-minute matting resulting in the need for a short shave.

Fox Terriers, Scottish Terriers and other wiry-haired dogs have a preparation process which is different to other coat types as they are groomed in a different way.

Their hair has to be stripped out by hand rather than clipped like other breeds, meaning that although they have to be groomed frequently, the process is much longer.

Knowing the exact standard grooming technique for your dog breed is key to Crufts success as the judges will keep a close eye out for it.

