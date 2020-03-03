Gigantic sculpture brings spectacular view of Earth to Millennium Point

Gaia, a touring artwork by artist Luke Jerram, will be in place at the landmark Curzon Street site between April 6 and June 1 and visitors will be able to enjoy the breath-taking experience for free.

It is the only chance people in the West Midlands will have to see the unique installation, which features 120dpi detailed NASA imagery of the Earth’s Surface on a globe and is seven metres in diameter.

The artwork is 1.8 million times smaller than the real Earth with each centimetre of the internally lit sculpture describing 18km of the Earth’s surface.

The installation creates a sense of the ‘Overview Effect’, which was first described by author Frank White in 1987.

Common features of the experience for astronauts are a feeling of awe for the planet, a profound understanding of the interconnection of all life, and a renewed sense of responsibility for taking care of the environment.

Millennium Point is organising a series of movie screenings and family activities around the installation, while ThinkTank, which is located within Millennium Point, is running a series of space-themed activities called Destination Space.

Abbie Vlahakis, interim chier executive at Millennium Point, said: “Supporting the development of science, technology, engineering and maths activities across the West Midlands is our top priority and bringing the Gaia exhibition to Birmingham is a major coup.

“As a city centre destination in Birmingham, we are proud to bring such a prestigious science themed artwork to people from across the region.

“We want as many people as possible to see this unique spectacle for free, experience the Overview Effect for themselves and leave having learned something about the planet we live on.”

Luke Jerram’s work involves the creation of sculptures, installations and live arts projects.

Living in the UK but working internationally since 1997, Jerram has created a number of extraordinary art projects which have excited and inspired people around the globe.

He said: “I hope visitors to Gaia get to see the Earth as if from space; an incredibly beautiful and precious place. It is an ecosystem we urgently need to look after and our only home.”

A full schedule of events for the Gaia installation at Millennium Point will be announced soon. For more information, follow the hashtag #EarthArtwork on social media.