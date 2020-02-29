Digging in for a war weekend at Park Hall Farm

Troops will be taking park in the 48 hour trench experience from from March 20 to 22.

The organisers will be using pyrotechnics throughout the weekend to bring the experience to life. There will be controlled black powder ground explosions and simulated gas attacks with smoke.

Around 20 men will be hunkering down at the trenches for the entirety of the 48 hours, with two attendees from Belgium travelling over especially for the event. All of the troops will be armed with rifles and bayonets.

Organiser Micah Dominic Parsons said: “The whole ethos of the event is to provide a unique insight and snapshot experience for those living in the trenches and for visitors, who will be able to appreciate what life was like for soldiers during the war.”

Guided tours will take place on the hour from 11am until 3pm on Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 March. Due to the pyrotechnics involved, tour numbers will be limited.