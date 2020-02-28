Menu

Advertising

Plant fair at Alderford Lake

By Charlotte Bentley | Whitchurch | Attractions | Published:

Plant lovers in Shropshire are encouraged to look to Spring and attend a popular plant fair.

Plant fair at Alderford Lake

The Alderford Lake free to enter plant fair returns on Sunday, March 8 and promises inspiration for green fingered garden lovers in the county.

Spring is a great time to get out in the garden and plan for the year ahead.

Plants at the plant fair are grown by small specialist nurseries, who at this time of year will come laden with flowering bulbs, early flowering perennials, shrubs and trees to provide instant colour and also lots of later flowering plants to get planted for colour into the summer and beyond.

Alderford Lake's enthusiastic plant people are on hand to give honest, straightforward advice on choosing and growing the right plants for your garden.

The lakeside café will be serving breakfasts, lunches and hot drinks throughout the day. Guests can also enjoy a stroll round the lake, 50p fee, and see the wide variety of wildlife that frequents the lake.

Alderford is situated just off the Whitchurch ring road on the B5476 Tilstock Road.

Attractions Entertainment North Shropshire entertainment Whitchurch North Shropshire Local Hubs News
Charlotte Bentley

By Charlotte Bentley
Community Reporter - @CharlotteB_Star

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Shropshire and Mid Wales. Contact me at charlotte.bentley@shropshirestar.co.uk.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News