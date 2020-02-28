Plant fair at Alderford Lake

The Alderford Lake free to enter plant fair returns on Sunday, March 8 and promises inspiration for green fingered garden lovers in the county.

Spring is a great time to get out in the garden and plan for the year ahead.

Plants at the plant fair are grown by small specialist nurseries, who at this time of year will come laden with flowering bulbs, early flowering perennials, shrubs and trees to provide instant colour and also lots of later flowering plants to get planted for colour into the summer and beyond.

Alderford Lake's enthusiastic plant people are on hand to give honest, straightforward advice on choosing and growing the right plants for your garden.

The lakeside café will be serving breakfasts, lunches and hot drinks throughout the day. Guests can also enjoy a stroll round the lake, 50p fee, and see the wide variety of wildlife that frequents the lake.

Alderford is situated just off the Whitchurch ring road on the B5476 Tilstock Road.