Knife Angel due to arrive at its new home in Telford
Shropshire's iconic Knife Angel sculpture was arriving in Telford this afternoon ahead of its official unveiling on Saturday.
The 27ft high statue, created to highlight the issue of knife crime, was being transported to its new berth in Southwater from Gateshead, where it has been on display as part of a nationwide tour.
It will then be officially unveiled at a special event from 1pm on Saturday in Southwater Square.
The sculpture was created by artist Alfie Bradley at the British Ironwork Centre, near Oswestry, out of more than 100,000 knife blades donated by police forces across the UK.
School theatre workshops, activities and performances will also be taking place alongside the Knife Angel.
