Menu

Advertising

Knife Angel due to arrive at its new home in Telford

By Mat Growcott | Telford | Attractions | Published:

Shropshire's iconic Knife Angel sculpture was arriving in Telford this afternoon ahead of its official unveiling on Saturday.

The Knife Angel starts its journey from Gateshead. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council.

The Knife Angel

The 27ft high statue, created to highlight the issue of knife crime, was being transported to its new berth in Southwater from Gateshead, where it has been on display as part of a nationwide tour.

It will then be officially unveiled at a special event from 1pm on Saturday in Southwater Square.

The sculpture was created by artist Alfie Bradley at the British Ironwork Centre, near Oswestry, out of more than 100,000 knife blades donated by police forces across the UK.

School theatre workshops, activities and performances will also be taking place alongside the Knife Angel.

Attractions Entertainment Crime News Telford Local Hubs
Mat Growcott

By Mat Growcott
Reporter - @MGrowcott_Star

Shropshire Star reporter

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News