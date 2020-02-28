Knife Angel due to arrive at its new home in Telford

The 27ft high statue, created to highlight the issue of knife crime, was being transported to its new berth in Southwater from Gateshead, where it has been on display as part of a nationwide tour.

It will then be officially unveiled at a special event from 1pm on Saturday in Southwater Square.

The Knife Angel has left Gateshead and is on the way! A lot of hard work has gone into making #Telfordknifeangel happen. We couldn’t have done it without @balfourbeatty , @KRLlogistics, @MSMPlantLtd, @Staffsbloodbike & @gglqxtf43a (GN Groundworks Ltd). #Telfordknifeangel pic.twitter.com/ivq4E6ZJ5n — Telford & Wrekin Council (@TelfordWrekin) February 28, 2020

The sculpture was created by artist Alfie Bradley at the British Ironwork Centre, near Oswestry, out of more than 100,000 knife blades donated by police forces across the UK.

School theatre workshops, activities and performances will also be taking place alongside the Knife Angel.