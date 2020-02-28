Join celebration of science at Ironbridge museum

Ironbridge Gorge Museums is calling for those interested in science to head to Enginuity, the interactive design and technology centre, from March 10 to 15, to join in with activities in honour of British Science Week.

Children will be able to learn about the impact science has on the world, and get involved with experiments such as using water to generate electricity, and building an earthquake-proof turret.

Amanda Phillipson, lifelong learning manager at the museums, said: “As an educational charity, we’re really proud of the excellent learning opportunities available at our Enginuity museum. Our brain-ticking activities also include design contests, free puzzles to solve and even the chance to see the world’s longest bridge made entirely of Lego.

“Those visiting will thoroughly enjoy learning about the endless wonders of science and it’s great to be able to provide an educational space that really gets the creative juices flowing outside of the children’s usual learning environment.”

Run by the British Science Association, British Science Week aims to celebrate science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM), and features events and activities across the UK.

It is designed as a platform to stimulate the public into getting involved in STEM events and activities, and to support teachers, STEM professionals, and science communicators in setting these up.