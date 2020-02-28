The park closed at midday on Sunday, February 16, in the aftermath of Storms Dennis when the main lake burst its banks, causing significant flooding on-site.

Drayton Manor Park set to reopen following Storm Dennis flooding

However, thanks to the efforts of the park team, it will be reopening for its Thomas and Friends weekends starting this Saturday.

As soon as it was safe to do so, team members at the park began an extensive clean-up operation involving more than 150 employees to get the theme park back up and running.

Numerous sections of the park such as the arcade, catering outlets, shops and offices need an entire refit to repair damages.

Clean up at Drayton Manor Park Clean up at Drayton Manor Park Clean up at Drayton Manor Park Flooding at Drayton Manor Park Flooding at Drayton Manor Park Flooding at Drayton Manor Park Flooding at Drayton Manor Park Flooding at Drayton Manor Park Flooding at Drayton Manor Park Flooding at Drayton Manor Park

As well as damage to outlet interiors, the family-owned and run park lost several stocks of toys and refreshments.

After days of pumping water, restoring damaged buildings and cleaning the surrounding areas, team members are pleased to be reopening the park.

Advertising

William Bryan, managing director at Drayton Manor Park, said: “After a mass clean-up operation following the storms, we’re delighted to announce that the park will be reopening this weekend.

Clean up at Drayton Manor Park

Clean up at Drayton Manor Park

“The entire Drayton Manor team has banded together and worked tirelessly to get the site back to normal as quickly as possible, and we’re extremely grateful for their effort and enthusiasm.

“We’re looking forward to opening the doors and welcoming visitors back to the park for our first Thomas and Friends™ weekend this Saturday.”

Follow Drayton Manor Park on Facebook and Twitter for the latest updates.