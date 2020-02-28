Advertising
Drayton Manor Park set to reopen following Storm Dennis flooding
Staffordshire-based family attraction, Drayton Manor Park, will be re-opening this weekend after it was forced to closed 12 days ago due to severe flooding in the park.
The park closed at midday on Sunday, February 16, in the aftermath of Storms Dennis when the main lake burst its banks, causing significant flooding on-site.
However, thanks to the efforts of the park team, it will be reopening for its Thomas and Friends weekends starting this Saturday.
As soon as it was safe to do so, team members at the park began an extensive clean-up operation involving more than 150 employees to get the theme park back up and running.
Numerous sections of the park such as the arcade, catering outlets, shops and offices need an entire refit to repair damages.
As well as damage to outlet interiors, the family-owned and run park lost several stocks of toys and refreshments.
After days of pumping water, restoring damaged buildings and cleaning the surrounding areas, team members are pleased to be reopening the park.
William Bryan, managing director at Drayton Manor Park, said: “After a mass clean-up operation following the storms, we’re delighted to announce that the park will be reopening this weekend.
“The entire Drayton Manor team has banded together and worked tirelessly to get the site back to normal as quickly as possible, and we’re extremely grateful for their effort and enthusiasm.
“We’re looking forward to opening the doors and welcoming visitors back to the park for our first Thomas and Friends™ weekend this Saturday.”
