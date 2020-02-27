Birmingham axe-throwing venue set to expand

Located at Grange Live Gaming, Whistle Punks will add a fifth lane to its previous 40-capacity venue, increasing its capacity to 50.

Co-founded Jools Whitehorn says: “Bringing axe throwing to the bustling scene of Birmingham was always something on our bucket list.

"Whistle Punks promote an antidote to the isolation of our modern lives; it breaks down barriers to create an engaging social environment in the real world as well as providing the kind of experience that people can’t wait to snap a picture, share online, and spread the word about.

“The special atmosphere at our venues is centred around the work of our instructors who are on hand every step on the way to ensure everyone is safe but having fun while doing so.

“We strive to continue the progression Whistle Punks has seen over the last three years and focus on the journey of making axe throwing accessible to everyone.

"The expansion at our existing venues is a sure sign that things are heading in the right direction, and we’re excited to see what the future holds.”

Founded in 2016 but Jools and John Nimmons, Whistle Punks is the first brand to bring axe throwing as a competitive social activity to the UK high street.

Current locations include London, Bristol, Birmingham and Manchester, with a second London site to open this summer.

