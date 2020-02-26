Classic motor show coming to Weston Park

The Easter Motor Show will take place on April 12 and 13, and organisers said the event was ideal for motoring heritage enthusiasts, families and day trippers.

Alongside the vintage, classic and modern classic vehicles will be children's entertainment, craft tents, and food and drink stalls.

Awards will be presented for a range of vehicle age groups, judged by commentator and enthusiast Les Clayton. Each participating vehicle exhibitor will receive a complementary commemorative plaque.

Classic Shows have organised over 1,000 of these events across the country since 1985.

Tickets for exhibiting vehicles and entrance can be found on classicshows.org/events

Vehicles can be displayed for £4.50 when booked in advance, which permits entry for two adults and two children travelling in the vehicle. Exhibitor camping is also available.