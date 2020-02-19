Shropshire flooding: Ironbridge Gorge Museums remain open despite bad weather

Roz Chandler, marketing director at The Ironbridge Gorge Museums, said: “Here at the museums there are so many opportunities for children to make memories and enjoy fun-filled indoor activities, whilst adults can step back in time and see what life was like during the Victorian days.

“With this unpredictable half-term weather, we just wanted to remind people that Blists Hill Victorian Town and all our Coalbrookdale sites (Enginuity, Museum of Iron and the Furnace Kitchen) are all open as normal.

“To ensure you get the most out of your day we recommend looking out for regular updates on our website and social media channels. We hope everyone has a great visit and we look forward to seeing you all.”

A 'danger to life' warning remains in place for Ironbridge today as the potential for the flood barriers to become ineffective still exists.

Around 40 homes and buildings were evacuated in Ironbridge yesterday where rising river levels cracked the road surface.

A statement from the Government's Flood Information Service says a severe flood warning remains in place as 'scattered showers are expected this morning with further prolonged rainfall forecast this afternoon and overnight'.

It reads: "A severe flood warning remains in force.

"Due to current river levels and ground conditions there remains the potential for the Ironbridge barrier to become ineffective.

"River levels have peaked at the Buildwas river gauge at 6.52m on Tuesday evening, 18/02/20. Consequently flooding of property and roads adjacent to the Wharfage, Ironbridge is ongoing.

"Scattered showers are expected this morning with further prolonged rainfall forecast this afternoon and overnight. 19/02/2020.

"We are closely monitoring the situation and staff remain on site managing the barriers on The Wharfage. We continue to liaise with emergency services.

"Please move possessions and valuables to safety and have a bag ready with vital items like medicines and insurance documents.

"Please follow advice from emergency services."