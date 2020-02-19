Advertising
Shropshire flooding: Ironbridge Gorge Museums remain open despite bad weather
Ironbridge Gorge museums have remained open despite bad weather.
Roz Chandler, marketing director at The Ironbridge Gorge Museums, said: “Here at the museums there are so many opportunities for children to make memories and enjoy fun-filled indoor activities, whilst adults can step back in time and see what life was like during the Victorian days.
“With this unpredictable half-term weather, we just wanted to remind people that Blists Hill Victorian Town and all our Coalbrookdale sites (Enginuity, Museum of Iron and the Furnace Kitchen) are all open as normal.
“To ensure you get the most out of your day we recommend looking out for regular updates on our website and social media channels. We hope everyone has a great visit and we look forward to seeing you all.”
A 'danger to life' warning remains in place for Ironbridge today as the potential for the flood barriers to become ineffective still exists.
Read more:
- Shropshire flooding: Ironbridge remains under 'danger to life' flood warning as river level starts to drop
- Shropshire flooding: River Severn peaks in Ironbridge and Bridgnorth as Shrewsbury clean-up continues - LIVE
- GALLERY: Shropshire consumed by flood chaos following Storm Dennis
- Shropshire flooding: People counting the cost in Shrewsbury as firms lose thousands
- Shropshire flooding: Bridgnorth on high alert as residents warned to evacuate at-risk homes
- Shropshire flooding: Clean-up operation in Ludlow could take until Easter
- Fallout from Storm Dennis as water swamps Shropshire villages, closes roads and floods homes - with videos
Around 40 homes and buildings were evacuated in Ironbridge yesterday where rising river levels cracked the road surface.
A statement from the Government's Flood Information Service says a severe flood warning remains in place as 'scattered showers are expected this morning with further prolonged rainfall forecast this afternoon and overnight'.
Advertising
It reads: "A severe flood warning remains in force.
"Due to current river levels and ground conditions there remains the potential for the Ironbridge barrier to become ineffective.
"River levels have peaked at the Buildwas river gauge at 6.52m on Tuesday evening, 18/02/20. Consequently flooding of property and roads adjacent to the Wharfage, Ironbridge is ongoing.
"Scattered showers are expected this morning with further prolonged rainfall forecast this afternoon and overnight. 19/02/2020.
Advertising
"We are closely monitoring the situation and staff remain on site managing the barriers on The Wharfage. We continue to liaise with emergency services.
"Please move possessions and valuables to safety and have a bag ready with vital items like medicines and insurance documents.
"Please follow advice from emergency services."
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.