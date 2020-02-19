Partnership increases at Symphony Hall

PMP Consultants act as Project Quantity Surveyors for Town Hall Symphony Hall (THSH) Birmingham's Making an Entrance Scheme.

It has been able to grow its relationship with THSH by joining the Corporate Membership Scheme, a membership which allows it to collaborate on plans.

It will be able to contribute to the Symphony Hall through the construction of a brand new and dedicated entrance to the hall, as well as enjoy greater access to arts and culture in the city.

Martin Rowe, Senior Director at PMP Consultants spoke of his delight at PMP playing such a key role as quantity surveyors for THSH.

He said: "We are delighted to support Symphony Hall as Corporate Members and to work in partnership, delivering their ambitious building plans due for completion in summer 2020.

"As a local company, based within half a mile of the venue, we felt it was important, that as a key adviser, we formed this emotional connection akin to the performers on the stage with the audience.

"The Corporate Membership Scheme is an excellent revenue generation stream for THSH and has led to PMP Consultants working with members of their team we would not normally have been exposed to during a typical quantity surveying commission".

Nick Reed, Chief Executive of Town Hall Symphony Hall Birmingham, said he was thrilled PMP had joined the Corporate Membership Scheme.

He said: "Our work with PMP Consultants on Making an Entrance will strengthen Symphony Hall’s place at the centre of the West Midlands’ performing arts sector.

"We are delighted to be working with them on the redevelopment of our hall’s public spaces.

"I’m thrilled they’ve joined our Corporate Membership Scheme so we can continue to collaborate and develop a long and mutually beneficial partnership".