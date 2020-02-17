Advertising
Ribbon cutting as the Anstice opens its door again
The historic Anstice Memorial Hall re-opened its doors this weekend with a thank you to the people of Madeley for their support with the fundraising.
Braving the blustery winds on the steps of the building, Rita Mannering, trustee and volunteer cut the ribbon to mark the end of the restoration.
She said: "Thankyou to everyone, to the people of Madeley who helped by putting pounds in the pot and for the hundreds and thousands of pound that local businesses have given to make this building what we wanted it to be for the whole community.
"Enjoy the Antsice for many years to come."
The £1.2 million project to revamp the historic hall in Madeley is the result of a partnership between Madeley Town Council, Telford & Wrekin Council and the Anstice Community Trust.
Madeley Town Council secured £618,109 in funding and secured most of the rest of the money required from a public works loan. The £1.2m project has also benefited from a grant from Telford & Wrekin Council’s Telford 50 Legacy fund.
The refurbishment works have been carried out by contractor Paveaways.
As well as the restoration of the impressive ballroom, Madeley Library has moved into the Anstice and opened there for the first time this weekend.
There is also a First Point helpdesk, adaptable multi-use space and a café.
Councillor Rae Evans said: "What an amazing job everyone has done. I am so proud to have been able to support in the early days both as a town and borough councillor.
“Renovating the Anstice is very much something that the community in Madeley wanted us to do and I am delighted that the project is now completed.”
A community day including performances, demonstrations, workshops and activities for all the family was enjoyed by hundreds of people who turned out to celebrate the re-opening.
During this week's half-term break, there will be event's include today's Community Partners Day, a circus workshops on Tuesday, disco on Wednesday and a tea dance on Thursday.
In a ground breaking development for the historic building, has been installed as part of the refurbishment providing access for everyone.
