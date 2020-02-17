February half term adventures at the National Trust

Many National Trust houses and parks are open in Shropshire this half term, with some holding special events for the occasion.

Explore the great outdoors at Attingham Park, near Shrewsbury, and see swathes of pretty snowdrops in the woods alongside a display of hundreds of handmade woollen hearts.

Every day the fallow deer herd will be fed at 2.30pm, a perfect opportunity to see these majestic creatures up close, and the Field of Play and Mansion will also be open daily during half term.

At Carding Mill Valley in Church Stretton, guests will have the chance to look out for birds in the hide, venture up to the waterfall or reservoir, or dip in the stream with a net.

Guests are also invited to join the rangers and make a bird box on Thursday 20 February, pre-book a place by calling 03442491895.

Close to Bridgnorth is Comer Woods on the Dudmaston estate, where there are various routes for walking, running and cycling and the Shepherd’s Hut will be open daily selling refreshments.

Wenlock Edge is also open and is a great place for walks with amazing views.

In Wellington, Sunnycroft is open for half term, except Wednesday 19 and Thursday 20 February, to see over 30 varieties of snowdrops in the garden.

For more information, visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/midlands