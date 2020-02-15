Lambing season begins at Apley Farm

Visitors have the chance to get up close and personal to newborn lambs at Scotty's Donkeys and Animal Park, based at Apley Farm in Norton, this month.

The park is putting on special feeding times for the lambs throughout the month so visitors can experience feeding the lambs and interacting with them.

Tony Scott, owner of the park, said they currently have around 19 lambs but can get as many as 45 to 60 throughout the season.

"It is long, hard work but we enjoy it and it is nice to see the lambs have a good start to life," he said.

"It is good for them. The lambs do like the public interaction, especially when they are away from their mothers.

"Some lambs are from the sheep we own and some are from nearby farmers that I know, when they have got too many."

Farm Assistant: Stacey Smith holds a lamb for Evie Roberts 2 to feed. She was there with family: Jordan Jones and Chloe Goldsmith from Telford.

Tony said that while the lambing season is good for the park, it is a lot of hard work.

He said: "It was a bit of a slow start to the season because of the unexpected weather, but we have got quite a few lambs now.

"We are doing the lamb feeding and the public love it.

"We have the lambs until around April or May. It can be a long time. They have to be fed at 7am, then 11.30am and 3.30pm when visitors feed them, and again at 8pm."

The park is open everyday from 9.30am to 4pm and lamb feeding times are at 11.30am and 3.30pm.