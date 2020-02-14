Birmingham Sea Life Centre penguins pick out the perfect partners for Valentine's date

Penguins from the attraction have put their matching-making powers to the test as singletons from across the country applied for a date through 'Fin-der'.

"Challenges like this are a great form of enrichment for the colony and they’re proven to be right in the past." Explains penguin keeper, Emma Tuttiett.

When asked whether we could learn a lesson of love from the penguins, Emma said: "Just like humans, penguins don’t always tend to stay faithful.

Pablo and the Fin-der boards at Birmingham Sea Life Centre

"However, when they do find a potential mate, they really show it.

"You can see them bowing or passing each other a pebble which means they are interested in mating.

"I think as people we aren’t always as direct as we could be."

Once the keepers placed the 'Fin-der' boards in the enclosure, Pablo started to do his usual curious behaviour where he takes a good long look at the options.

He was then drawn to Thomas and Roxanne’s profiles and showed a real interest in their pictures.

Keepers have contacted the lucky singletons and invited them in for a romantic date to the centre.

Last year the aquarium welcomed in a baby penguin to the colony as part of a global breeding programme.

Visitors can meet the gentoo penguin family for themselves at the Penguin Ice Adventure exhibit at the National Sea Life Centre in Birmingham.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.