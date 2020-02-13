Warwick Castle bowman challenges Team GB great ahead of Festival of Archery - with pictures

Tom Hall, aged 29, demonstrated the steady focus that has seen him achieve the number one spot in the Team GB rankings and compete as part of the men’s world championship team that qualified a team place for Tokyo for Team GB.

He showcased his accuracy using a recurve bow made of aluminium, wood and carbon laminate, while Lewis Copson opted for a traditionally-made wooden bow

Lewis, who has been one of Warwick Castle’s bowman for more than 10 years, is Warwick born and will be leading a company of more than 10 bowmen for next week’s Festival of Archery where visitors can enjoy daily demonstrations and displays.

Lewis also offered Tom instruction in the art of longbowmanship which has 'more in common than different to modern archery' said Tom, who only took up the sport himself while studying at the University of Warwick in 2010.

“Although without the same cutting-edge engineering that modern equipment uses,” he continued.

“So trying it out somewhere like Warwick Castle is a great way to see whether you like it.

"I’d encourage anyone to give it a go and experience how satisfying it is.”

For more information on Warwick Castle's Festival on Archery, click here.