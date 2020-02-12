Advertising
Swipe right on Fin-Der at Birmingham Sea Life Centre for your perfect valentines date
Swimming solo this Valentine's Day? A resident at Birmingham Sea Life Centre will be matchmaking ahead of the special date to help singletons find their shoal-mate.
Using a 'brand new, state of the art system' called Fin-der, the attraction's resident penguins will be finding matches for prospective romantics.
"Our playful penguins, in particular Pablo, loves to be faced with a new challenge where they can put their predicting powers to the test." explains Jonny Rudd, Curator at the National Sea Life Centre.
"We’re excited to see who Pablo thinks would make a great match as he has proven to be successful with his skills in the past. Who knows, it could be happily ever after for some.’ He adds.
Singles can apply now via the attraction's website. Once matched up, couples will be in with the chance to win a free date to the centre.
Dates will take place on February 13.
