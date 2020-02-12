Menu

Swipe right on Fin-Der at Birmingham Sea Life Centre for your perfect valentines date

By Rebecca Sayce | Attractions | Published:

Swimming solo this Valentine's Day? A resident at Birmingham Sea Life Centre will be matchmaking ahead of the special date to help singletons find their shoal-mate.

Pablo the predicting penguin

Using a 'brand new, state of the art system' called Fin-der, the attraction's resident penguins will be finding matches for prospective romantics.

"Our playful penguins, in particular Pablo, loves to be faced with a new challenge where they can put their predicting powers to the test." explains Jonny Rudd, Curator at the National Sea Life Centre.

Pablo the predicting penguin

"We’re excited to see who Pablo thinks would make a great match as he has proven to be successful with his skills in the past. Who knows, it could be happily ever after for some.’ He adds.

Fin-der! The new dating service

Singles can apply now via the attraction's website. Once matched up, couples will be in with the chance to win a free date to the centre.

Pablo the predicting penguin

Dates will take place on February 13.

For more information, click here.

Attractions Entertainment
Rebecca Sayce

By Rebecca Sayce
@becci_star

Entertainment journalist for Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

