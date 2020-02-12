Orphan lambs get some 'TLC' from visitors to farm attraction

The 'Cade' lambs can be bottle fed by visitors to the tourist attraction near Oswestry while there may also be a chance to see some of the farm's own sheep give birth.

Lambing Live, from February 15 to 23, is one of the most popular events at the attraction, marking its opening for the season.

Director Richard Powell said that every year 16 million ewes give birth in the UK, with the Park Hall lambs due to arrive during half term in the indoor animal barn.

Elizabeth Neale, left, and Lucy Jones pictured with two lambs as they get ready for the Lambing Live event

Every visitor will also have the chance to bottle feed the cade lambs, which come from a local farm in Whitchurch.

The rest of the sheep come from BBC Countryfile presenter Adam Henson’s farm in the Cotswolds, who provides the farm with a cross of Romney and Lleyn breeds.

“We hope Lambing Live will give everyone a vital insight in to farming life, broaden the understanding of livestock for youngsters, and be a really memorable day out for the whole family," said Mr Powell.

“We think Lambing Live is a fantastic experience for families, and the fact you might also see a live birth is a fairly unique opportunity.

"Lambing Live has been a really popular event in past years, so we are hoping for similar support this year. A huge attraction is the chance to bottle feed the cade lambs.

“Visitors will also have full use of all of our indoor and outdoor play areas, exhibitions and see our animals which include Honey the Shetland pony, Pluto the horse, and lots of rabbits and guinea pigs."

The event will be open daily from 10am to 4pm from February 15 to 23.