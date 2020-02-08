Half-term fun at Ironbridge Gorge venues

From February 15 to February 23, the Ironbridge Gorge World Heritage Site will host a variety of events, from codebreaking to pot making.

Children will be able to learn new skills, with codebreaking sessions at Enginuity, where children can make a cipher wheel to send and receive secret messages, to going potty for pots at Coalport China Museum, where they can test themselves at clay pot making.

Blists Hill Victorian Town will open its doors to visitors letting them meet the knowledgeable and friendly townsfolk and see what life was like more than 100 years ago. Visitors can see traditional skills such as bread being made, candle dipping, alongside singalongs and loads of woodland where kids can run around and let off some steam.

Visitors will step back in time as they explore the history of the museums, see the incredible sight of the world’s first iron bridge and find out how iron changed the course of the world at the Coalbrookdale Museum of Iron.

Richard Aldred, marketing manager at the museums, said there were plenty of chances for people to learn a variety of traditional activities.

He said: “We’re really proud to offer a destination where families can enjoy a fabulous day out whilst learning a thing or two.

"Children are sure to love the opportunity to let off some steam by learning traditional activities in an age where so many things are taken for granted. It’s great to shed some light on how difficult life was so many years ago and experience first-hand just how incredible the Victorians really were.”

For more information about the museums or about events being held over half-term, visit ironbridge.org.uk