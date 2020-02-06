Weston Park opens rare areas for families this half term

The stately home, located on the Shropshire/Staffordshire border will open the Temple Wood and the Woodland Adventure Playground during the break, giving families the chance to get outdoors.

Temple Wood will be open every day and families will be able to follow a tree trail across the woodland, spotting A to Z signs to find all 26 different trees and plants in the wood.

The family favourite Woodland Adventure Playground, which boasts cargo nets, zip wires and log swings, will also be open daily throughout the half term.

Temple Wood and Playground Open For Half Term at Weston Park

Megan Haddaway, marketing executive at Weston Park, said: "We are really looking forward to welcoming visitors back to Weston during February half term.

"Following a long winter, it’s great to give families the opportunity to enjoy the great outdoors again."

The wood and playground will be open daily from 10.30am to 5pm between February 15 and February 23, while the Granary Bakery will also be open and serving refreshments every day.

Adult tickets cost £6.50, seniors £6.00, children £3.00 and under fours go free of charge.

The on-site Granary Art Gallery will be open and free to enter.