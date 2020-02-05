Shropshire Kids Festival returning to Telford this Easter

A huge list of activities for youngsters from 0 to 14 will be coming to the town's International Centre on April 10 and 11 - Good Friday and Easter Saturday.

Organisers first launched the festival in 2018, and said they were coming back to Telford due to high demand.

Activities included in the price of admission include giant inflatables, go karting, a foam party, martial arts, a helter skelter slide, a space hopper track, Nerf wars, an obstacle course, a football arena, hockey shoot out, wipe out, mini ice rink, a circus tent, disco dancing, and some of Park Hall Farm’s fluffiest animals. There will also be a dedicated under-5 zone.

Beth Heath, the event's director of fun, said: “Being indoors has never been so much fun. We are very excited to bring back Shropshire Kids Festival to Telford. It is set to be better than ever before.

“As a parent, I appreciate finding engaging activities to keep the kids entertained in the Easter break is tough. No matter rain or shine, we guarantee your family will have the best time at our indoor festival!

Horizons

“Brand new for 2020 we are supersizing the experience with a human-sized game of table football and human whack-a-mole."

Beth said there was a number of chances for children to try new things.

Advertising

“Kids Festival isn’t just about bouncy castles," she said. "We have lots of activities on offer designed to broaden kids horizons with new experiences.

"We have the Astro Society bringing telescopes, the teddy bear surgery, England Golf improving golf skills, explore laying on cool and accessible science activities, Trek teaching kids to ride bikes, University Centre Shrewsbury with their climate change corner and Flicks in the Sticks engaging kids with the arts.

"Our festival charity, The Harry Johnson Trust, will also be at the event raising funds. We hope everyone from across the region will join us for a brilliant day out.”

Early bird tickets are available now. For more information visit shropshirekidsfest.co.uk