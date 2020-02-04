Special dinner event on the menu at Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery this Valentine's Day

Couples can enjoy a four-course meal in the Industrial Gallery with a bespoke menu created by the attraction's chef team/

There will also be live music from local singer/songwriter Robert Lane.

Alex Nicholson-Evans, commercial director at Birmingham Museums, said: “With beautiful music and equally stunning food in an inspiring historical setting, this event is the perfect way to impress your loved one.

"It’s a Valentine’s Day they won’t forget, and you’ll be supporting Birmingham Museums at the same time, with profits helping us to care for the city’s amazing collection and historic buildings.

"This event is always popular, so book soon to avoid disappointment.”

Tables can be booked from 7pm until 9pm on February 14 for £42.50 per head.

