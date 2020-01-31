Firefighters go free at Birmingham Legoland Discovery Centre event

The attraction will now be welcoming in firefighters for free to say thank you for their ongoing work across the region.

Next week from February 3, fire emergency service workers can receive free entry at Legoland Discovery Centre Birmingham for the duration of its Lego City: Report for Duty event.

To celebrate the launch of the new event, resident master model builder, Michelle Thompson, designed and built a Lego replica of Aston Fire Station which takes pride of place in the centre’s Miniland.

Aston Fire Station Watch commander Paul Johnson and his crew were invited by centre bosses to come and view the 96-year-old station made up of more than 4,000 Lego bricks.

"The building itself steeped in history and the exterior brick work is so beautiful. It immediately jumped out to me when I was deciding which fire station to build and the guests instantly recognise the building." explained Michelle.

General manager, Amy Langham, added: "It was a real pleasure to welcome the crew to the centre and show them our new model.

"We really wanted to say thank you to all firefighters and supporting staff across the region and it ties in perfectly with our current event.

"We’re encouraging guests to take part in exciting fire-rescue build challenges and meet our very own Lego firefighter."

Plans to extend the build with the training tower and interior details are underway. Once complete, the centre will be donating the build to staff at Aston Fire Station where it will sit alongside artefacts in the building’s museum for the public to visit.

Firefighters can redeem the offer for complimentary entry by presenting their staff pass at the Legoland Discovery Centre admissions desk.

The ‘firefighters go free’ offer will be running until March 1. Full terms and conditions apply, for further information, click here.