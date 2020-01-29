John Lewis to exhibit at National Homebuilding and Renovating Show at NEC

It will promote its home design service in the John Lewis Design Lounge from March 26 to 29 March at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham.

Visitors will be able to have free one-on-one consultations with experienced John Lewis stylists from its Midlands branches in Tamworth, Solihull and Birmingham to devise a new look for their rooms or restyle a whole house.

The Midlands department stores are also showcasing their latest colour schemes, fabrics and furniture.

Vishaal Modi, partner and team manager at John Lewis and Partners, said: "This year’s joint venture displays our ambition in the home services market and marks an important next step as we look to strengthen and grow our business. Bringing the teams together is a great opportunity to improve our customers’ experience and streamline their shopping journey."

One day tickets to the show, sponsored for the first time by Spectrum Architectural Glazing, are £12 in advance or £18 on the door and two-day tickets are £18 in advance or £24 on the door.. For further information visit www.homebuildingshow.co.uk/national or call the ticket hotline on 0844 854 0503.