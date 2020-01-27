Youngsters to mark National LEGO Day in special event

Michelle Thompson, who holds the prestigious and enviable title of Master Model Builder at the LEGOLAND Discovery Centre is celebrating National LEGO Day in an inventive way.

A hand-picked group of more than 20 children aged between five and 12-years-old has been formed to make up the Creative Crew at the Birmingham based centre, as a way to inspire, help them problem solve, and build their confidence levels.

The youngsters and Michelle will be getting together to not only mark the day, but show off some of their creative building skills which will be seen by thousands.

The children will not only have their work displayed in Miniland at the popular centre, but will also be entered into an international competition called Kronkiwongi which celebrates the limitless potential of creativity through play.

Creative Crew Member, Zella Miller, aged 7

Michelle is the only female Master Model Builder in the UK and was chosen from over 7000 applicants for the post two years ago. Only 2% of applicants for the post were girls, so she is inspiring more girls to get building.

Michelle, aged 38, said: “LEGO really is an incredible way for children to learn through play.

"It’s a vital development tool, teaching problem solving and creative thinking, and we really believe it shows them the potential for jobs of the future.

“Our Creative Crew, which is a mix of boys and girls, have all shown real potential in either giving me a run for my money, but also being the leading architects, artists, engineers and scientists of the future.

Michelle Thompson, Master Model Builder at LEGOLAND Discovery Centre in Birmingham will be celebrating National LEGO Day this week

"We help give them the key to growing their confidence on such a unique stage, and show off their endless creativity which always astounds me.

"So what better way to celebrate it than on National LEGO day.”

For more information about the Kronkiwongi awards, click here.

To find out more about the Creative Crew, click here.