Birdwatch with a difference in the Shropshire Hills

The Big Garden Birdwatch came to the Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre on Saturday, with talks, walks and a whole host of activities to take part in.

The event, which has been held at the centre for a number of years, regularly brings in up to 500 people.

But as well as enjoying the sights and sounds of the Shropshire Hills, the event also has a serious message.

Activities to mark the Big Garden Birdwatch. Taking place here at Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre in Craven Arms. In Picture: Ellie Colver from British Dragonflies Society helping Leela Kapoor, 3, with drawing a dragonfly

It's part of the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds (RSPB) Big Garden Birdwatch.

The national event now sees more than half a million people regularly taking part, allowing the charity to monitor trends and helps us understand how birds are doing.

Armed with birdwatching sheets, those taking part can mark the kind of wildlife they see while exploring the centre and the green land around it, helping to keep track of everything they see.

Activities to mark the Big Garden Birdwatch. Taking place here at Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre in Craven Arms. In Picture: David Stafford from Craven Arms with his telescope

Jade Marriott-Lodge, marketing manager for the centre, said: "It's something people can come to that is inside if the weather is bad, or they can go on walks as well. It's an all-weather event."

The birdwatch had crafts, including the chance to create a bird feeder, as well as information stands with children's activities.

Guided bird walks gave people the chance to learn a bit more about the animals they see around them.

Activities to mark the Big Garden Birdwatch. Taking place here at Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre in Craven Arms. In Picture: George Turner, 3, looking for birds through his binoculars..

Jade said: "It's really important to us. We do a lot of work spreading awareness of our environment and animals in our local area. We work really hard in raising awareness across our events."

Entry to the event was free and, throughout the day, the cafe was serving special bird-themed lunches.