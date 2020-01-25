Hotel near Bridgnorth voted region's best wedding venue

The Wedding Industry was impressed by The Hundred House, at Norton.

The Hundred House has a swing

The Industry’s Awards use a strict process by interviewing couples who marry and asking them questions before obtaining a score out of 10.

Couples are asked to comment on their experience while judges also scrutinise social media, photos, videos and more.

The Hundred House team at the awards ceremony

The Hundred House reached the Regional Finals in November 2019, hosted at Nailcote Hall, beating the competition to be named Best Town Wedding Venue in the West Midlands for the third year running.

Eleven of the team travelled to London in January for the National Finals at Café de Paris, where around 500 of The Wedding Industry’s best suppliers gathered for a dazzling awards ceremony, including live entertainment and acrobats.

A typical wedding at the Hundred House

The Hundred House was awarded “Highly Commended” as a National Finalist, being pipped to the post by Field Place Manor, Worthing.

Today Hundred House boss Stuart Phillips said he was thrilled.

He said: “We’re absolutely delighted to of won “Best Town Wedding Venue in the West Midlands” for three years running.

A typical wedding at the Hundred House

“Our dedicated team work so incredibly hard to ensure every one of our couples have the wedding they dream of and I couldn’t be prouder that they’ve been recognised again.

“Despite new venues popping up we continue to grow each year and I think this is partly a reflection of the trust formed through our consistency and understanding that the guidance along the journey, the timing, the attention to detail, the catering, the decor – everything needs to be spot on, every time.

“I would like to thank our team and all of our couples for choosing The Hundred House, Telford, for their special day and taking the time to vote for us.”