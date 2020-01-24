Menu

Shrewsbury Flaxmill opens its doors to public

By Lucy Todman | Shrewsbury | Attractions | Published:

Shrewsbury's historic Flaxmill will be open to the public this weekend.

Pic at Shrewsbury Flaxmill where the Coronet off the top of the building is back after being restored locally. It was made by 'Walter Macfarlane & Co Glasgow'. Clare Regalade from Historic England.

People will have the chance to visit and learn all about the history of the building and the people who worked there, during the flax mill era, the maltings period, and the Second World War. There will also be an opportunity to have a look inside the Mill via our virtual tour. Admission is free although donations would be welcome.

The site will be open from 10am-4pm on Saturday (25).

