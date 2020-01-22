Duchess of Cambridge launches new survey at Birmingham Thinktank - in pictures

The visit saw Her Royal Highness launch the ‘five big questions on the under 5s’ survey at the interactive mini-city gallery at the museum in Birmingham, as the first stop on a 24-hour tour of the country.

The survey gives people across the UK an opportunity to provide their views on raising the next generation.

Her Royal Highness was shown around MiniBrum by children from Henley Montessori School Henley-in-Arden, who curated their very own mini museum within the gallery and talked The Duchess through how their ideas had come to life.

They were led by members of the Birmingham Museums team, including direction of collections Toby Watley, and learning and engagement officer Francesca De Rosa.

Young children from St. Paul’s Nursery in Balsall Heath also joined the visit, along with eight-year-old Poppy Jordan, who is ‘Mini Mayor of MiniBrum’, and presented The Duchess with flowers.

As part of the visit to the gallery Her Royal Highness spoke to parents and carers about the survey.

The survey contains five short questions and aims to spark a national conversation on the early years that will ultimately help bring about positive, lasting change for generations to come.

It is designed to bring together the thoughts of as many people as possible – recognising that everyone has a role in ensuring strong, healthy foundations for the youngest in our society that will positively affect their lifelong outcomes.

Dr Ellen McAdam, director of Birmingham Museums, who welcomed Her Royal Highness to Thinktank, said: “We were delighted to welcome Her Royal Highness to MiniBrum to launch the five big questions survey.

"The visit has helped us to shine a spotlight on our work championing early years education at Thinktank.

“We launched the MiniBrum gallery last year to introduce children under 8 to the roles that science and engineering play in the city where they are growing up.

"By working with children, we aimed to develop a gallery in which they could develop their skills and understanding through fun and play.”