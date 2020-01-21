Menu

Strictly star Shirley Ballas visits National Sea Life Centre Birmingham

Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas and her partner Danny Taylor took some downtime from the Strictly tour to visit the National Sea Life Centre Birmingham.

Shirley Ballas at Sea Life Centre Birmingham

During their visit the couple spoke with our marine biologists about the work the centre does to support projects making a difference to the oceans and marine life around the world.

To finish off the tour of the venue, based in the heart of Birmingham City Centre, Shirley and Daniel got the chance to get up close to the 18 gentoo penguins and take part in one of the daily feeds.

Shirley Ballas at Sea Life Centre Birmingham

