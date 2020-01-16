Iscoyd Park to offer afternoon tea

Iscoyd Park, a wedding and events venue near Wrexham, has added two more additional dates to its diary following the success of its last afternoon tea event in November.

Held in the 18th century grade II listed Georgian house, the Iscoyd Park team are putting on their take of traditional afternoon tea in February.

Guests will be treated to delicious sandwiches, sausage rolls, cakes and pastries in the idyllic setting.

Two dates have been added in February, along with a children's afternoon tea menu, to allow people the rare chance to explore Iscoyd Park and its mouth-watering offerings.

Director of Iscoyd Park, Phil Godsal, said: "We are so pleased to announce we have added two more Afternoon Tea at Iscoyd Park dates to the diary as well as a brand-new children’s menu.

"Our last event in November was a huge success and we can’t wait to do it all over again next year and hopefully there will be additional dates to follow too."

Afternoon Tea at Iscoyd Park will take place on Sunday, January 12 and Sunday, February 23 from 2.30pm with tickets available to purchase for £30 per adult and £18 per child.

To book, visit iscoydpark.com/2019/11/afternoon-tea/