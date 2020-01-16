Festival of Light to return to Birmingham

The Festival of Light returns between Friday, January 24, and Sunday, February 2, as the shopping centre marks Chinese New Year.

The free event will transform the centre's outdoor spaces including Rotunda Square, St Martin's Walk and St Martin's Square into a light space containing five installations.

In Rotunda Square there will be Birds Fly Around With You – an interactive light sculpture, where visitors can enter the circle to activate the machine and watch the birds illuminate around you. Neon Angel Wings, created by renowned neon light artist Carla O'Brien, will be installed in Rotunda Square, while an interactive, collaborate light and sound installation Talk to the Skies will be installed in St Martin's Square.

Other light installations include Pulse in St Martin's Walk and With Love in St Martin's Balcony.

Danielle Bozward, marketing manager at Bullring and Grand Central, said: "Following the success of last year’s event we are excited to bring back Festival of Light with these five new installations.

"What better way to light up a dark January evening than a light festival."

The Festival of Light takes place daily from 5pm. For more information, visit www.bullring.co.uk.