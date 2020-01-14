Exhibition of work at Oswesty's Qube

Throughout the year Qube runs both one of workshops and regular classes, allowing people to explore various forms of art.

They include Beginners' Drawing and Painting, PaintAble classes and U3A Watercolour sessions.

A selection of work from the participants will be on display at Qube in Oswald Road until February 4.

A spokesperson for the centre said: "Qube offers a thriving and vibrant arts scene in a fully accessible, creative centre."

Work included in the Qube Creative Groups exhibition, at Qube Gallery, Oswestry

"Our gallery is an important regional hub for the visual arts, with a varied annual programme with commissions, installations and community exhibitions. Qube also runs weekly courses in drawing, painting and life drawing. Our programme also includes poetry and creative writing, textiles, craft, printing and photography, as well as art for health and and wellbeing courses like Tai Chi, Alexander Technique, yoga and Nia Dance."

Qube will also be hosting a Photography competition in 2020 on the theme of Lines. It will include an exhibition that will run from March 12 to April 28.

"Everyone is welcome to enter the competition whether amateur or professional. Up to three entries are allowed per person. There is a fee of £5 per entry."

Advertising

A £100 cash prize will awarded for the photograph which the independent panel of judges consider to be the best entry while there will also be a £20 cash People’s Choice prize awarded for the photograph with the most public votes.

Work included in the Qube Creative Groups exhibition, at Qube Gallery, Oswestry

"This year we have introduced a category for under anyone aged 16 and under. The winner will receive an Instax Mini 9 Camera. There is a £2 fee per entry for this prize, up to three entries per person. All photographs will go on display in the gallery. The deadline for entries is February 29."

Full details can be obtained by emailing art@qube-oca.org.uk.