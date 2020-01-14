Belmont Hall set to host souvenirs sale

The event, which is open from 9am to 2pm on Saturday, will take place at Belmont Hall, Wellington and will consist of 25 stalls selling a variety of products.

The selection of stalls will be selling souvenirs, collectables and household products.

The hall, which is run by volunteers, aims to provide events for the community in order to raise funds as well as giving those living in the area a place to socialise.

Organisers said: "We will have 25 stalls selling a wide range of items including coins, banknotes, china, glassware, jewellery, 60s memorabilia, militaria, DVDs, books, assorted bric-a-brac and much, much more."

They are keen to have as many people as possible attend the event, which is free entry and also offers free parking.

Stalls are still available to book by calling Bob Eastwick on 01952 371626.