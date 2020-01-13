Photography exhibition at Albrighton Library

The Carol Ann Langford School of Photography has a new exhibition at Albrighton Library which is set to showcase the beauty of the Shropshire countryside.

Students at the school, which hosts classes during the week, have been out and about across the county snapping up scenic shots to display in the exhibition.

The photographs in the exhibition were taken by Carol's day and evening class students at numerous locations including, Stiperstones, Severn Valley Railway, Albrighton Cricket Club, Attingham Park, Badger and Lillishall.

Carol said: "It is all local photography. We go out in and around Shropshire.

"The point of the exhibition is to show how beautiful Shropshire is. The students who have exhibited are local people aged 17 to 85."

Students from Carol Ann Langford photography at the exhibition

The exhibition will be on at the library in Albrighton, Station Road, for around six weeks and is free to have a look round.

Carol's classes are put on throughout the week and are suitable for all levels of photography skill.

There is a class on Thursday from 6.30pm and one on Thursday from 1pm suitable for retired or semi-retired people.

For more information, visit www.carolannlangfordphotography.co.uk.