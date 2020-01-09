WATCH: David Walliams' Gangsta Granny ride set to thrill Alton Towers visitors

The story of the intrepid grandmother who turns out secretly to be an international jewel thief is the theme of a brand new twisting ride that is about to unveiled at the Staffordshire visitor attraction.

Preparation work is under way for the Gangsta Granny ride and other rides featuring characters for the new World of David Walliams zone.

Watch the video:

David Walliams talks about Gangsta Granny The Ride at Alton Towers

The ride will whizz, twist and spin passengers 360 degrees for a unique re-telling of the story using state-of-the-art special effects, including 3D projection-mapping and animation inspired by the artwork of Tony Ross.

Riders will descend with Ben and Granny into the sewers, chased through the streets of London and even come face to face with the Queen as part of the experience.

The fun doesn’t stop there: a whole area of the theme park will be transformed, inspired by ‘The World of David Walliams’. As well as Gangsta Granny: The Ride, the themed zone will feature a other rides and attractions including Raj’s Shop, racing on a regal thoroughbred on the Royal Carousel, and Raj’s Bouncy Bottom Burp.

Exciting

Advertising

Comedian, actor and best-selling author David Walliams said: “I’m absolutely thrilled that Gangsta Granny is becoming a ride at Alton Towers. I never imagined it would happen so it’s a real delight to see my characters brought to life in a ride.

“I’ve worked really closely with the team at Alton Towers to make sure the ride is just as funny and exciting as the book. I think children and their parents - and even their grandparent are going to love it.”

Fans can also book for an overnight stay in four Gangsta Granny-themed bedrooms in the Alton Towers Hotel.

Plans for the ride

Advertising

Alton Towers' creative lead John Burton said: “David’s stories are full of witty characters, intrigue and exhilaration so it’s been a fantastic challenge to build all that into a new ride experience.

"It’s the first time we’ve attempted such a complex combination of a physical ride experience, high-tech special effects and brilliant story-telling to ensure guests feel they are with Granny and Ben on every step of their adventure.”

To celebrate the ride's arrival theme park bosses are also inviting children to bring their grandparents in for free in 2020 subject to terms and conditions.

Published by HarperCollins Children’s Books, Gangsta Granny tells the story of Ben who discovers that his Granny is trying to steal the Crown Jewels.