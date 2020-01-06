Advertising
No rail services until next month on Severn Valley Railway
There will be no public train services operating on the Severn Valley Railway from today to February 14.
The preserved steam railway, which operates on a 16-mile track between Bridgnorth and Kidderminster, will be opening for its 2020 season on February 15.
It is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and has anniversary celebrations planned from May 23-25
Special events will also include the annual spring steam gala from April 16-19 and a spring diesel festival from May 14-17.
