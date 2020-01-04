Twycross Zoo thanks customers for successful year

More than 644,000 people visited Twycross Zoo over 2019 to see the latest attractions, which included the innovative Tiger Habitat, a home for a pair of Sumatran tigers.

The zoo also birthed several babies from endangered species, such as Black-headed spider monkeys and Northern white-cheeked gibbons.

The zoo has been recognised as one of the fastest growing visitor attractions by Visit Britain, something Chief Executive Officer Dr Sharon Redrobe OBE was proud to talk about.

She said: "We are proud of our teams for receiving the recognition by the British and Irish Association of Zoos and Aquariums (BIAZA) for their outstanding work in research, education and conservation.

"These achievements would not have been possible without the ongoing support from visitors and we would like to actively thank everyone who visited over the course of 2019."

Chief operating officer, Karen Clarke, said: "It’s been fantastic to welcome so many visitors to the zoo over the course of 2019 and we’d like to thank them for making us their destination of choice for a day out in the current economic climate.

"Every single penny we make here at the zoo helps us to achieve our conservation goal so each visitor really does help to make a difference."

