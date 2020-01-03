Whittington Castle promotes membership scheme

Whittington Castle near Oswestry is run by a community trust which was given a 99 year lease by the owners of the ancient monument.

The trust has to raise money every year to keep the building maintained and open to the public.

As well as a host of events held through the year and offering the building as a wedding and events venue Whittington Castle has a membership scheme which runs from January to December.

Castle manager, Sue Ellis, said that membership was only £5 for senior citizens, £12 for adults and £24 for a family of up to five people.

"This enables people to use our car park free of charge throughout the year, which is a very good offer," she said.

"It also entitles people to attend some of our events free of charge."

"Whittington Castle is managed by a community trust. In 2007 The Trust re-opened the Castle to visitors after a restoration with the assistance of a £950k grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund."

"We receive no financial help in caring for the castle or investing in the site by bodies such as the National Trust or English Heritage."

Over the festive period the castle has been holding mince pie tours, giving visitors a glimpse into the castle's past, present and its future.